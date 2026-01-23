Left Menu

Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

A recent analysis reveals that colorectal cancer has become the leading cause of cancer deaths among Americans under 50, surpassing earlier predictions. While most cancer death rates have declined, colorectal cancer deaths have risen annually. Researchers emphasize the need for early symptom education and screening starting at age 45.

A new data analysis shows a troubling rise in colorectal cancer deaths among U.S. adults under 50, making it the most common cause of cancer mortality in this age group. Initially expected to top cancer death causes by 2040, it reached this position unexpectedly early, say American Cancer Society researchers.

From 1990 to 2023, nearly 1.3 million U.S. adults under 50 succumbed to cancer. Despite a general decline by 44% in cancer death rates, colorectal cancer bucked this trend, increasing annually by 1.1% since 2005. The findings emphasize an urgent need for awareness of specific symptoms and screening from age 45.

Simultaneously, South California research links final trimester wildfire smoke exposure to higher autism risk in children, spotlighting environmental hazards' impacts on health. It stresses climate change's role in wildfire frequency, urging preventive measures for pregnant women and children, as detailed by Tulane University's Mostafijur Rahman.

