Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

On Friday, Union Minister J P Nadda voiced concerns over the safety of the Bengali community in West Bengal, stating the need for a 'rescue' from the prevailing troubles in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state. Nadda shared these remarks during a speech at the City Bengali Club.

He highlighted an earlier comparison made to Madhya Pradesh, suggesting irony in West Bengal's situation and urging for a significant change. Nadda called for nationwide support, reminding people of Bengal's historical contributions to India's freedom and the present need for intervention.

Referring to statements by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Nadda speculated how Subhash Chandra Bose's lasting influence might have altered the country's trajectory, criticizing past Congress leadership for its compromising stance.

