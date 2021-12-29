Left Menu

Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

PTI | London | Updated: 29-12-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 09:32 IST
Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea wing-back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was taken to operate on his injured knee, the Premier League club has said.

The England international damaged knee ligaments in a Champions League game against Juventus on Nov. 23 and Chelsea opted initially to take what it described as a "conservative rehab approach." "Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress," Chelsea said, "and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair." That could rule out Chilwell for the remainder of the season.

Marcos Alonso is the only other specialist left wing-back in the European champions' squad, with manager Thomas Tuchel preferring a 3-4-3 formation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021