Left Menu

Steve Smith gets stuck in elevator at Melbourne hotel

Australian star batter Steve Smith on Thursday got stuck in an elevator at a Melbourne hotel and was forced to spend an hour there, events which he live streamed alongside teammate Marnus Labuschagnes efforts to rescue him.The batting mainstay was providing live updates of his ordeal on Instagram.While trying to open the lifts door with the help of a rod, Labuschagne even offered some chocolates to Smith as he waited for help from the technicians at the hotel.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:10 IST
Steve Smith gets stuck in elevator at Melbourne hotel
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian star batter Steve Smith on Thursday got stuck in an elevator at a Melbourne hotel and was forced to spend an hour there, events which he live streamed alongside teammate Marnus Labuschagne's efforts to rescue him.

The batting mainstay was providing live updates of his ordeal on Instagram.

While trying to open the lift's door with the help of a rod, Labuschagne even offered some chocolates to Smith as he waited for help from the technicians at the hotel. ''I'm on my floor, I'm staying on this level but the doors won't open,'' Smith said in his first Instagram story.

''Out of service up there apparently. I've tried to get the door open; I've got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail.

''Not quite the evening I had planned, let's be honest.'' When a technician finally succeeded in opening the door, Smith came out of it to a round of applause from his Australian teammates.

''Safely back in the room. Finally, out of the lift. That certainly was an experience. 55 minutes I will probably never get back,'' he said.

Smith had led Australia to victory in Adelaide over England, who have already lost the Ashes after three successive defeats.

Smith took over as captain for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 after Pat Cummins was ruled out after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case. Cummins returned and led Australia to an emphatic innings and 14-run victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to wrap up the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021