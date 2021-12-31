Left Menu

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-12-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 11:14 IST
Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Experienced batter Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13.

In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy.

The selectors have picked inform opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish, and 'crisis man' Apoorva Wankhede in the squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan, to be played from January 13 and 20.

The bowling attack also looks quite balanced with the likes of Yash Rathod, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakre, and seasoned office Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha will play their league games in Bengaluru and the two-time Ranji champions will depart on January 8.

Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar (VC) Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorva Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath (WK), R.Sanjay Mohit Kale, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Praful Hinge, Siddhesh Neral, and Ganesh Bhosale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021