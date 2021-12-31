Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy

Experienced batter Faiz Fazal will lead a strong 18-member Vidarbha squad for the Ranji Trophy beginning January 13.

In-form batter Akshay Wadkar will be Fazal's deputy.

The selectors have picked inform opener Atharva Taide, wicket-keeper and opener Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Satish, and 'crisis man' Apoorva Wankhede in the squad picked for the two games against Kerala and Rajasthan, to be played from January 13 and 20.

The bowling attack also looks quite balanced with the likes of Yash Rathod, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakre, and seasoned office Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha will play their league games in Bengaluru and the two-time Ranji champions will depart on January 8.

Squad: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshay Wadkar (VC) Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorva Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath (WK), R.Sanjay Mohit Kale, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakre, Praful Hinge, Siddhesh Neral, and Ganesh Bhosale.

