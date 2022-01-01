Left Menu

Tennis-Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles clash due to elbow issue, back for doubles

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his ATP Cup singles match with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday due to a niggling right elbow issue before returning to partner Michail Pervolarakis in the doubles rubber. Tsitsipas was forced to retire from the second round of the Paris Masters and lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in November before withdrawing from the season-ending tournament due to the injury.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:50 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles clash due to elbow issue, back for doubles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his ATP Cup singles match with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday due to a niggling right elbow issue before returning to partner Michail Pervolarakis in the doubles rubber.

Tsitsipas was forced to retire from the second round of the Paris Masters and lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in November before withdrawing from the season-ending tournament due to the injury. The 23-year-old Greek, who had posted pictures of himself on a hospital bed during the off-season following surgery, sported an ice pack on his right arm in Sydney before his scheduled meeting with world number nine Hurkacz.

He was eventually replaced by Aristotelis Thanos, who was beaten 6-1 6-2 by Hurkacz as Poland grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie. Kamil Majchrzak had earlier beaten Pervolarakis 6-1 6-4. Tsitsipas had earlier played down concerns that the injury would derail his campaign at the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17 saying his withdrawal was a "precautionary step" to ensure he remains fit for the Grand Slam.

"We will see day by day, match by match until then," Tsitsipas said, before turning up for the doubles match against Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022