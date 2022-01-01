Soccer-Sanchez header seals late win for Spurs at Watford

Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions received a New Year's Day boost as defender Davinson Sanchez proved an unlikely match-winner deep into stoppage time to hand his side a 1-0 win at struggling Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors had looked like being frustrated for the second match in succession but Sanchez broke the deadlock in the sixth minute of time added on to send Tottenham fifth in the table, at least until West Ham United play Crystal Palace later.

Just as in the 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton on Tuesday, Antonio Conte's side lacked attacking spark. They dominated possession and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Kane all had chances but it looked like being a dreary draw until Sanchez flicked in a header from a whipped delivery by Son Heung-min.

Victory lifted Tottenham above Manchester United and West Ham, with 33 points from 18 games, two points behind Arsenal who have played two games more. It was cruel on Watford who have now lost six consecutive league games and sit one place and two points above the bottom three, having played two more games than 18th-placed Burnley.

While Tottenham were largely unimpressive they can point to 21 goal attempts to the six for Watford and they remain unbeaten in the eight league games they have played since Conte replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. "We scored at the end but I think we tried and tried for the whole game," Conte said.

"It was difficult because we didn't score but created chances and when you find an opponent who is well organised it is not simple. It is important to get three points. "We know we have to suffer to get points."

Tottenham's first chance fell to Hojberg who could not keep a shot under the crossbar after a loose ball bounced his way. Reguilon then forced a fine save from Daniel Bachmann before some poor defending from Watford allowed Oliver Skipp to win the ball and set up Kane who fired wide when he should have scored.

Kane had a left-footed effort tipped over by Bachmann after the break, although Watford went close to taking the lead when Josh King fired in a right-foot shot that Hugo Lloris turned away. Bachmann also saved from Son while at the other end Lloris had to be alert to thwart Joao Pedro who was played through -- the keeper sprinting off his line to win the ball with the Watford fans roaring for a penalty.

The game was halted for several minutes late on while a fan was given medical attention and in the resulting added time Sanchez denied Watford a first league clean sheet of the season.

