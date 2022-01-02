Left Menu

McGrath contracts COVID days before Pink Test

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Pink Test which is played in memory of his late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer, and is used as a fundraiser to support patients suffering from the dreaded disease.The time Australias opponent in the Pink Test will be England as part of the Ashes series. We wish Glenn and his family good health.We are grateful to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 10:08 IST
McGrath contracts COVID days before Pink Test
Glenn McGrath Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Pink Test which is played in memory of his late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer and is used as a fundraiser to support patients suffering from the dreaded disease.

The time Australia's opponent in the Pink Test will be England as part of the Ashes series. The year-opening Test will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 5.

The third day of the SCG Test is known as Jane McGrath Day and it remains to be seen if the former cricketer will turn negative in time to attend the event.

McGrath, however, will be present virtually when both sides are presented with their baggy pink caps.

''Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result,'' McGrath Foundation chief executive Holly Masters was quoted as saying in the Australian media. ''We wish Glenn and his family good health.

''We are grateful to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG. As well as the England cricket team and the broadcasters for their ongoing support for the Pink Test and look forward to still making this the 'pinkest' Ashes,'' she added.

Australia have already retained the Ashes by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022