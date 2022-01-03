Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to make post-COVID return in Zagreb slalom
Women's Alpine skiing overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin announced she will return to the slopes in Croatia on Tuesday after missing two races in Austria last week due to COVID-19. "See you tomorrow, Zagreb," the 26-year-old American posted on Twitter on Monday. The double Olympic gold medallist missed a giant slalom and slalom in Lienz on Dec 28 and 29.
Women's Alpine skiing overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin announced she will return to the slopes in Croatia on Tuesday after missing two races in Austria last week due to COVID-19. "See you tomorrow, Zagreb," the 26-year-old American posted on Twitter on Monday.
The double Olympic gold medallist missed a giant slalom and slalom in Lienz on Dec 28 and 29. Her name appeared on the official start list for the first leg of Tuesday's slalom with bib number seven.
Shiffrin is a strong contender for gold in February's Beijing Winter Olympics after winning the giant slalom in Pyeongchang in 2018 and slalom at the 2014 Games in Sochi. She took her 72nd career Alpine skiing World Cup win in Courchevel, France last month and has won four previous slaloms in Zagreb.
The Swiss ski federation meanwhile announced that Camille Rast, Aline Danioth and Melanie Meillard had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and would miss the Zagreb race.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Alpine skiing-Impressive Odermatt extends World Cup lead with Alta Badia win
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin secures 72nd World Cup in Courchevel giant slalom
Alpine skiing-Hector denies Shiffrin back-to-back wins in Courchevel giant slalom
Alpine skiing-Heartbreak for Noel as Foss-Solevaag wins Madonna di Campiglio slalom
Blue ice cavern in Swiss Alpine glacier delights visitors