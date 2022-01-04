Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for fourth Ashes test

Usman Khawaja will replace Travis Head in Australia's middle order for this week's fourth Ashes test against England in the only change to the side that wrapped up the series in Melbourne last week, skipper Pat Cummins said on Tuesday. Khawaja's return for his first test since 2019 was expected after Head was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test but the retention of pace bowler Scott Boland was something of a surprise.

Knicks acquire Denzel Valentine in three-team trade

The New York Knicks acquired guard Denzel Valentine as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The acquisition is part of a deal that includes the Lakers sending guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, who lost veteran playmaker Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL last week.

Soccer-Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday it had found 94 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff in the last week, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks. "(We) can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%)," the league said in a statement Eighteen games have been postponed since last month with clubs being unable to field teams due to positive cases and injuries.

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas goes down fighting as Argentina, Spain stay unbeaten

Stefanos Tsitsipas showed little sign of the elbow problem that forced him out of his ATP Cup singles opener but he failed to find a way past Diego Schwartzman as the Argentine won an epic battle 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 on Monday to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Greece. Tsitsipas, who had surgery in November and missed Saturday's meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before playing the doubles rubber, took advantage of Schwartzman's misfiring serve to gain the early advantage at the Ken Rosewell Arena.

Senators-Kraken game postponed

The Senators' road game against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-related issues with Ottawa's roster. The NHL announced the postponement on Monday hours after the Senators placed defenseman Thomas Chabot and forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Bruce Arians: No clue on reason for Antonio Brown's exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he had no idea what caused wide receiver Antonio Brown to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "You'd have to ask him, brother. I don't have a clue," Arians said Monday.

Report: Warriors hope Klay Thompson returns Sunday

After missing 2 1/2 seasons with knee and Achilles injuries, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be less than a week away from his return, ESPN reported. The Warriors are optimistic that Thompson's first game since 2019 will take place Sunday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State plays at home against the Miami Heat on Monday, then goes on a two-game road trip to Dallas and New Orleans.

NBA-Cavaliers acquire point guard Rondo from Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers to help shoulder the workload at point guard after Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear last week. As part of the three-team deal, the Cavaliers sent guard Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks.

Titans RB Derrick Henry could return; Julio Jones activated

There's a chance the Tennessee Titans could have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry along for their playoff run. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry will do some work Monday and the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve.

Ex-pitcher Jim Corsi announces terminal cancer diagnosis

Former Major League pitcher Jim Corsi announced Monday he has advanced liver and colon cancer and doesn't have long to live. In an interview with WBZ-TV in Boston, the veteran of 10 seasons said he has Stage 4 liver cancer and colon cancer. Corsi is 60 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)