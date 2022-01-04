FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v England - Fourth Ashes test

Following is a factbox on the fourth Ashes test match between Australia and England, which starts on Wednesday. WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - Capacity: 48,000 WHEN?

Jan. 5 to 9. Play starts at 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT Tuesday) AUSTRALIA (World ranking: 3)

Team: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. Coach: Justin Langer

ENGLAND (World ranking: 4) Team: Joe Root (captain), Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Coach: Chris Silverwood WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 6/5 England win: 9/1

Draw: Evens MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia), Paul Reiffel (Australia) TV umpire: Paul Wilson (Australia)

Match referee: Steve Bernard (Australia) HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Sydney Matches: 56

Australia wins: 27 England wins: 22

Draws: 7 YEAR WINNERS MARGIN

1882 Australia 5 wickets 1882 Australia 6 wickets

1883 England 69 runs 1883 Australia 4 wickets

1885 Australia 6 runs 1885 Australia 8 wickets

1887 England 13 runs 1887 England 71 runs

1888 England 126 runs 1892 Australia 72 runs

1894 England 10 runs 1895 Australia inns & 147 runs

1897 England 9 wickets 1898 Australia 6 wickets

1901 England inns & 124 runs 1902 Australia 7 wickets

1903 England 5 wickets 1904 England 157 runs

1907 Australia 2 wickets 1908 Australia 49 runs

1911 Australia 146 runs 1912 England 70 runs

1920 Australia 377 runs 1921 Australia 9 wickets

1924 Australia 193 runs 1925 Australia 307 runs

1928 England 8 wickets 1932 England 10 wickets

1933 England 8 wickets 1936 England inns & 22 runs

1946 Australia inns & 33 runs 1947 Australia 5 wickets

1951 Australia inns & 13 runs 1954 England 38 runs

1955 Match drawn 1959 Match drawn

1963 Australia 8 wickets 1963 Match drawn

1966 England inns & 93 runs 1971 England 299 runs

1971 England 62 runs 1975 Australia 171 runs

1979 England 93 runs 1979 England 9 wickets

1980 Australia 6 wickets 1983 Match drawn

1987 Australia 55 runs 1988 Match drawn

1991 Match drawn 1995 Match drawn

1999 Australia 98 runs 2003 England 225 runs

2007 Australia 10 wickets 2011 England inns & 83 runs

2014 Australia 281 runs 2018 Australia inns & 123 runs

SERIES First test Australia won by nine wickets at the Gabba

Second test Australia won by 275 runs at the Adelaide Oval Third test Australia won by inns and 14 runs

Fifth test Jan. 14-18 Bellerive Oval (Hobart) *Odds courtesy of William Hill

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)