Cricket-Heinrich Malan succeeds Ford as Ireland coach

South African-born Heinrich Malan has been appointed head coach of Ireland's mean's team to succeed Graham Ford, Cricket Ireland (CI) said on Tuesday. Ford stepped down in November after four years in charge. Auckland Aces coach Malan, 40, will take over in March on a three-year contract, the board said in a statement.

Malan, who lost the New Zealand head coach's job to Gary Stead in 2018, called his appointment "a huge honour". "We have an exciting squad that has demonstrated that they have the ability to compete with the best players around the world," he said. "It is an exciting challenge and something that we, as a family, are really looking forward to."

Ireland became a test-playing nation in 2017, and High Performance Director Richard Holdsworth expects Malan to help them become a more competitive side. "He fully understands the development stage we are at as a new Full Member, and is clear on the goals of the organisation...," Holdsworth said.

"We know that a key focus for us in the short-term is white-ball cricket, and it is the insights, experience and success that Heinrich has garnered in the shorter formats that we believe will benefit our squad greatly."

