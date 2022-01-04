Left Menu

Strength and conditioning coach has helped team, says Indian women's football goalie Aditi

Training under new strength and conditioning coach Jane Tornqvist of Sweden for the past two months has paid rich dividends to the Indian womens football team ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, feels goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan.Tornqvist is a former Sweden international and she has played under current India head coach Thomas Dennerby at the club level as well as in the national team.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:01 IST
Strength and conditioning coach has helped team, says Indian women's football goalie Aditi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Training under new strength and conditioning coach Jane Tornqvist of Sweden for the past two months has paid rich dividends to the Indian women's football team ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, feels goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan.

Tornqvist is a former Sweden international and she has played under current India head coach Thomas Dennerby at the club level as well as in the national team. After retirement she became a strength and conditioning coach.

Chauhan believes that morning sessions in the gym with Tornqvist have helped her become a lot more agile on the pitch.

''Ever since Jane has joined, it's made a huge difference. As a goalkeeper, I can see the change in my movements on the pitch. I feel stronger, my jumps are higher, and my kicks are longer,'' said Chauhan. ''It's all about knowing which parts of your body to work on to gain the extra yard on the pitch, and she really brings in that knowledge,'' she was quoted as saying in a release issued by the All India Football Federation.

''And these things really matter in tournaments where you have back-to-back matches with little time for recovery.'' Tornqvist, on her part, said the Indian players have become stronger and more agile.

''I think the players have started to understand the importance of strength and conditioning, once they started seeing the results on the pitch,'' she said.

''In two months, they feel the difference on the field – they are stronger, faster, and more agile,'' said the Swede, who has started liking eating 'dosa' in the two months she has been in India.

The 46-year-old Tornqvist was herself a defender back in her playing days. She won Damallsvenskan (Swedish Women's League) in back-to-back seasons at Djurgardens IF.

''The most important thing is that they have started to get to know their own bodies,'' said the Yoga enthusiast.

''Your body is a tool, and you need to take good care of it in order to perform.'' The women's AFC Asian Cup, a qualifying event for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, will be played among 12 teams in Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022