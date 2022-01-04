Left Menu

Thakur brings India back into contest with triple strike before lunch on Day 2

Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before Shardul Thakur inflicted three quick blows as South Africa reached 102 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Tuesday. South Africa 1st innings 102 for 4 in 44.4 overs Keegan Petersen 62 Shardul Thakur 38.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:49 IST
Keegan Petersen Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before Shardul Thakur inflicted three quick blows as South Africa reached 102 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Tuesday. Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end together, scoring 62 off 118 balls.

But then came Thakur (3/8) as he picked up all the three wickets at the fag end of the opening session -- both the overnight batters and Rassie van der Dussen (1) -- to give his team a slight upper hand. South Africa still trails India by 100 runs. India scored 202 in their first innings. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64). South Africa 1st innings: 102 for 4 in 44.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 3/8).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

