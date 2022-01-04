TTFI postpones all National Championships across categories due to COVID-19 surge

The Table Tennis Federation of India on Tuesday decided to postpone events in three categories (Under-15, Under-13 and Under-11) in the ongoing National Ranking (Central Zone) Championships in the wake of a fresh COVID-19 surge in the country. The committee also decided to postpone the Senior Nationals to be held in Shillong from January 22 to 29. The Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals that were to begin from January 11 have also been put on hold.

These decisions were taken during the virtual special executive committee meeting chaired by Senior Vice-President Rajeev P. Bodas, Secretary General Arun Kumar Banerjee and organising stakeholders of the four championships.

Taking into consideration the prevailing situation, particularly in the aftermath of several positive cases at the Central Zone events, the Secretary General announced that the three events in the championships and the Cadet & Sub-Junior Nationals that follow from January 11 to 19 stands postponed.

As for the Junior and Youth Nationals (Alleppey), the Secretary General said that there was no change in the original schedule (February 22-March 2) for the time being.

