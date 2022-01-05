Soccer-Fofana the hero as Lens come back to beat Lille
Lens were 2-0 down midway through the second half before the 26-year-old Fofana engineered a dramatic turn around, first pulling a goal back in the 67th minute before slamming home the last-gasp equaliser. The tie then went straight to penalties where the Ivory Coast international took the last of Lens’ five attempts and scored to secure a 4-3 shootout victory.
- Country:
- France
Seko Fofana scored a dramatic equaliser five minutes into stoppage time and then converted the decisive penalty in the shootout to help RC Lens to a comeback victory over neighbours Lille in the French Cup on Tuesday. Lens were 2-0 down midway through the second half before the 26-year-old Fofana engineered a dramatic turn around, first pulling a goal back in the 67th minute before slamming home the last-gasp equaliser.
The tie then went straight to penalties where the Ivory Coast international took the last of Lens’ five attempts and scored to secure a 4-3 shootout victory. Lille looked in comfortable command after Amadou Onana scored two goals in a four-minute spell in the first half to give them a two-goal cushion. They were the first goals for the French champions for Onana, who signed from Hamburg at the start of the season.
Lens’ reward is a home match in the last 16 against Monaco after the draw was also conducted on Tuesday. The match will be played on the weekend of Jan 29-30. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amadou Onana
- Ivory Coast
- Hamburg
- French Cup
- Monaco
- French
- Lille
ALSO READ
Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
Soccer-Zaha recalled to Ivory Coast squad for Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer-Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of French Cup, fined after crowd trouble
Hornby's injury-time goal puts Reims into French Cup last 16