Cricket-Australia 56-1 in rain-disrupted fourth Ashes test

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the 13th time in Ashes tests but wet weather dominated the first two sessions of the opening day of the fourth test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

Australia, who won the toss and decided to bat, were 56 for one when tea was taken during one of the lengthy breaks for rain that interrupted the action, leaving only 21 completed overs. Warner's nemesis during the 2019 Ashes series in England, Broad was recalled for the fourth test having missed two of the previous matches and again got his man after lunch.

The veteran seamer bowled a fuller length ball that moved away from Warner, catching the edge of the bat and landing comfortably in the grasp of Zak Crawley at second slip. Warner hit six fours in his knock of 30.

Australia's other opener Marcus Harris will resume for the final session unbeaten on 14 alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who has yet to face a delivery. The hosts have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, leaving the tourists playing for pride as they seek a first test win Down Under in 11 years.

The toss was delayed by 30 minutes after early morning showers and there were still dark clouds over Sydney's eastern suburbs when Australia skipper Pat Cummins elected to send his openers in. The rain swept in from the Pacific Ocean at regular intervals thereafter, sending groundsmen scurrying to place the covers on the wicket and the players back to their dressing rooms.

The fifth test, originally scheduled for Perth, will take place as a day-night match in Hobart from Jan. 14-18.

