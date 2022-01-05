Left Menu

Ashes, 4th Test: Anderson, Wood help England claw their way back (Stumps, Day 1)

James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Stuart Broad all got among the wickets as England struck constantly against Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:21 IST
  Australia

James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Stuart Broad all got among the wickets as England struck constantly against Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. At stumps, Australia's score read 126/3 with Steve Smith (6*) and Usman Khawaja (4*) unbeaten at the crease. Only 46.5 overs were bowled on the first day as rain played spoilsport.

Resuming the final session at 56/1, Labuschagne and Harris grinded it out in the middle and the duo accumulated runs at a brisk pace. Both batters registered their 50-run stand for the second wicket and England was looking in all sorts of trouble. However, the 61-run stand for the second wicket came to an end in the 40th over as James Anderson dismissed Harris (38) and this brought Australia vice-captain Steve Smith to the middle. Soon after, Labuschagne (28) was sent back to the pavilion by Mark Wood and England came storming back into the contest.

In the end, Smith and Khawaja ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets in the final session on Day 1. Earlier, David Warner perished off the bowling of Broad but Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne had ensured that Australia did not lose wickets in a cluster in the second session.

Brief Scores: Australia 126/3 (Marcus Harris 38, Marnus Labuschagne 28; James Anderson 1-24) vs England. (ANI)

