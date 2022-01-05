Left Menu

Klopp's assistant at Liverpool tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:44 IST
Klopp's assistant at Liverpool tests positive for COVID-19
Jurgen Klopp Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

The coach filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation with the coronavirus has also returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19, the club said Wednesday.

Pepijn Lijnders also is now self-isolating, placing into further doubt the likelihood of Liverpool's first-leg match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals taking place on Thursday.

Liverpool has requested that the match be postponed, with COVID-19 cases, injuries and absences because of the African Cup of Nations affecting player availability. The English Football League is assessing the matter.

First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022