'What a way to start the year': Shakib Al Hasan congratulates Bangladesh on historic win

Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday lavished praises on the Bangladesh team following their historic win over New Zealand in the first Test here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test.

With this win, Bangladesh has become the first team to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. This is also Bangladesh's first Test victory over the BlackCaps. "What a way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff," Shakib Al Hasan tweeted after Bangladesh's win.

"Outstanding performance by our fast bowler and equally well played by all the batsmen. Enjoy the day. You guys deserves all the credit," he added. Needing 40 runs for the win, Bangladesh wrapped up the chase in overs with Mominul Haque (13*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5*) remaining unbeaten at the crease. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket each in the second innings.

Earlier, resuming Day 5 at 147/5, hosts New Zealand managed to add just 22 more runs to the total, setting Bangladesh a target of just 40 runs for the win. (ANI)

