Brazil''s Bolsonaro is released from hospital after two days
On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him had ruled out the need for surgery. Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has been attending to him since then.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday morning in Sao Paulo, and addressed the press outside the facility.
