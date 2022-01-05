Left Menu

Soccer-USWNT to open SheBelieves Cup against Czech Republic

The tournament will serve as valuable preparation ahead of July's eight-team CONCACAF W Championship that will produce four direct qualifiers for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as well as one automatic qualifier to the 2024 Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:37 IST
Soccer-USWNT to open SheBelieves Cup against Czech Republic

The U.S. women's national team will face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland at the SheBelieves Cup next month in their first matches of a busy 2022 during which they hope to qualify for both the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. The reigning world champions, who top FIFA's rankings, face 24th-ranked Czech Republic on Feb. 17 and No. 22 New Zealand on Feb. 20, both in Carson, California, before a Feb. 23 meeting with 16th-ranked Iceland in Frisco, Texas, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday.

"These will be the first matches of what will be a really important year, and as focus on World Cup qualifying, the SheBelieves Cup will be extremely valuable for the continued development of the team," national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a news release. "As a coaching staff, when we are integrating newer players, we need as many games as possible, and all three of our opponents are very hard to play against."

The winner of the four-team international tournament, which the USWNT have won the last two years, will be determined by total points. The tournament will serve as valuable preparation ahead of July's eight-team CONCACAF W Championship that will produce four direct qualifiers for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as well as one automatic qualifier to the 2024 Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022