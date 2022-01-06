FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Mali team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Factbox on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Mali. Africa Cup of Nations record

Previous appearances in finals: (11) 1972, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 Best performance: Runners up 1972

Drawn in Group F with Gambia, Mauritania and Tunisia. - - -

Coach: Mohamed Magassouba The 61-year-old is from Nara, in the north of Mali, but made his name coaching in the former Zaire where he led Daring Club Motema Pembe to victory in the 1994 African Cup Winners’ Cup.

He also coached TP Mazembe and the national team of DR Congo and worked at clubs in Gabon and Senegal. He took Mali to the last 16 at the last edition of the Cup of Nations in Egypt in mid-2019 and now coaches at a second successive tournament.

- - - Key player: Amadou Haidara Age: 23 Midfielder

A midfielder at RB Leipzig who is regarded among the top emerging talents in the Bundesliga and is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, according to media reports. He is a tough holding midfielder with the ability to quickly transition the ball to attack.

He made his debut for Mali while still a teenager and scored at the last Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. - - -

FIFA world ranking Dec 2021: 53 How they qualified: Top placed team in Group A, ahead of Guinea, Namibia and Chad.

Squad Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Malmo), Ibrahima Mounkoro (TP Mazembe)

Defenders: Senou Coulibaly (Dijon), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens), Massadio Haidara (Racing Lens), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Metz), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimaraes), Issiaka Samake (Horoya), Moussa Sissako (Standard Liege), Charles Traore (Nantes), Hamari Traore (Stade Rennes) Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion), Mohamed Camara (Salzburg), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana), Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Romenigue Kouame (Troyes), Diadie Samassekou (Hoffenheim), Adama ‘Noss’ Traore (Hatayspor), Hamidou Traore (Giresunspor)

Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes), Moussa Doumbia (Stade Reims), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton), Ibrahima Kone (Sarpsborg), Lassine Sinayoko (AJ Auxerre), Adama “Malouda” Traore (Sheriff Tiraspol), El Bilal Toure (Stade Reims). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

