AFC tourney: Aaditya, AIFF Prez, officials meet to discuss safety protocols

Key stakeholders from the Maharashtra government virtually met a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 to discuss the safety protocols of the tournament in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, AIFF President and LOC Chairman Praful Patel, AIFF secretary Kushal Das and and other key stakeholders closely ''examined the developments in Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level.'' The meeting was held on Wednesday late in the evening.

''In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel ji, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police and Health Department officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship,'' tweeted Aaditya, who is also the President of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA).

''Furthermore, the discussion elaborated on medical facilities, infrastructure, safety protocols, hospitality arrangements, and ensuring every COVID protocol is stringently observed.'' Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria were also present in the meeting.

Patel sounded upbeat ahead of the 12-nation tournament which kicks off on January 20 and will be played in three cities - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

''I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022,'' Patel said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night.

Twelve teams have been divided into three Groups for the tournament, the final of which is scheduled to be played on February 6.

Mumbai alone recorded over 15,000 COVID 19 cases on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

