Left Menu

Cricket-Rain delays start of play in SAfrica-India test

Overnight rain persisted into Thursday morning with windy conditions. The covers were on the wicket as light drizzle fell at the scheduled start of the day’s play at 10am local time (0800 GMT). If play resumes, South Africa will be 118-2 as they chase a victory target of 240 to square the series after losing the first test in Pretoria last week.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:50 IST
Cricket-Rain delays start of play in SAfrica-India test
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rain delayed the start of play on the fourth day of the second test between South Africa and India where the hosts need 122 runs to win. Overnight rain persisted into Thursday morning with windy conditions. The covers were on the wicket as light drizzle fell at the scheduled start of the day’s play at 10am local time (0800 GMT).

If play resumes, South Africa will be 118-2 as they chase a victory target of 240 to square the series after losing the first test in Pretoria last week. Captain Dean Elgar (46 runs) and Rassie van der Dussen (11) are the not out batsmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022