Cricket-Heroic South Africa skipper guides team to victory against India

South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a heroic unbeaten innings of 96 runs to lead his team to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Updated: 06-01-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:32 IST
South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a heroic unbeaten innings of 96 runs to lead his team to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test at the Wanderers on Thursday. Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase, fittingly hitting a boundary to secure the victory

South Africa reached 243-3 near the end of a rain-restricted fourth day to level the series after India had won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, with the deciding match to come in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday. The home team were 118-2 overnight but had to wait as the first two sessions on Thursday were washed out by rain.

