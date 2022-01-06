Cricket-Heroic South Africa skipper guides team to victory against India
South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a heroic unbeaten innings of 96 runs to lead his team to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test at the Wanderers on Thursday.
South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a heroic unbeaten innings of 96 runs to lead his team to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second test at the Wanderers on Thursday. Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase, fittingly hitting a boundary to secure the victory
South Africa reached 243-3 near the end of a rain-restricted fourth day to level the series after India had won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, with the deciding match to come in Cape Town, starting on Tuesday. The home team were 118-2 overnight but had to wait as the first two sessions on Thursday were washed out by rain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dean Elgar
- South Africa
- Pretoria
- Elgar
- Indian
- India
- Cape Town
ALSO READ
CSA to allow Indian players to leave tour midway if COVID situation worsens in South Africa
South Africa's case drop may show omicron peak has passed
South African study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta
FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa vs India - First test
Elgar case: 8 activists denied default bail tell HC they will seek review of order