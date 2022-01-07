Left Menu

Cricket-Former opener Haynes appointed Windies lead selector

Former opening batsman and test great Desmond Haynes was appointed lead selector for West Indies on Thursday. The 65-year-old Barbadian will lead the selection panel until June 30, 2024, a period that includes two T20 World Cups, the 2023 Cricket World Cup and World Test Championship Final. Haynes played in 116 tests, scoring 7,487 runs, and 238 one day internationals for West Indies between 1978 and 1994.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 02:56 IST
Cricket-Former opener Haynes appointed Windies lead selector

Former opening batsman and test great Desmond Haynes was appointed lead selector for West Indies on Thursday. The 65-year-old Barbadian will lead the selection panel until June 30, 2024, a period that includes two T20 World Cups, the 2023 Cricket World Cup and World Test Championship Final.

Haynes played in 116 tests, scoring 7,487 runs, and 238 one day internationals for West Indies between 1978 and 1994. He won the World Cup in 1979 and captained the side in four Tests. "Being a selector is a thankless task, but a critical role in our cricket system and I am honoured to be appointed," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022