Cricket-Rain delays start of day three of fourth Ashes test
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 04:53 IST
Rain delayed the start of the third day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
Australia, who lead the five-match series 3-0, declared on 416 for eight shortly before the close of play on Thursday. England will resume on 13 without loss.
