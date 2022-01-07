Left Menu

Cricket-India skipper Kohli likely to return for third test: Dravid

India captain Virat Kohli should be "good to go" for the decisive third test against South Africa, which starts in Cape Town on Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid said. Kohli missed his side’s seven-wicket defeat in the second test at the Wanderers after pulling up with a back spasm but has been back in the nets and resumed training, Dravid added.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:55 IST
Cricket-India skipper Kohli likely to return for third test: Dravid

India captain Virat Kohli should be "good to go" for the decisive third test against South Africa, which starts in Cape Town on Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid said.

Kohli missed his side’s seven-wicket defeat in the second test at the Wanderers after pulling up with a back spasm but has been back in the nets and resumed training, Dravid added. “I think he should be fine. He's had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he's had the opportunity to test it a little bit,” said Dravid as India, who won the first test in Pretoria by 113 runs, prepared to fly out of Johannesburg. “Hopefully, with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. From everything that I'm hearing, he is really improving and should be OK to play."

India were captained by KL Rahul in Kohli’s absence with Hanuma Vihari coming into his place in the batting line-up. India might have to make a change to their bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj to be assessed after struggling throughout the second test with a hamstring niggle.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022