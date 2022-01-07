Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle sign fullback Trippier from Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United have signed England international fullback Kieran Trippier from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a 2-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be," Trippier said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:53 IST
Soccer-Newcastle sign fullback Trippier from Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United have signed England international fullback Kieran Trippier from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a 2-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday. Tripper, 31, becomes Newcastle's first signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October.

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be," Trippier said. Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but Sky Sports reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.2 million). ($1 = 0.7390 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022