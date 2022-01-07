Left Menu

Kashyap out for 6 weeks due to calf muscle injury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:05 IST
Kashyap out for 6 weeks due to calf muscle injury
Parupalli Kashyap Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Former Commonwealth Games champion shuttler Parupalli Kashyap says he will have to ''reassess his training'' after being ruled out for six weeks due to a recent calf muscle injury.

A former world no six, Kashyap sustained a grade 1 calf muscle pull during the All India Senior Ranking tournament in Hyderabad (December 24-30) last month.

''I played Hyderabad Open, and I got injured in the first round, just when I was feeling really good but it seems I wasn't good enough for the match,'' a disappointed Kashyap told PTI.

''I am not sure why it happened, probably it is the age...now I think I have to reassess what is happening in training.

''I am thinking I am fit but probably I am not. my stamina for the calf muscles was not enough, the strength endurance for the calf muscle to last the entire match was not enough,'' he added.

Kashyap, 35, has been troubled by frequent injuries and fitness issues ever since his Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

After enduring another tough year, the shuttler was looking for good outings at the two All India senior ranking tournaments at Chennai and Hyderabad.

The injury means Kashyap will not be able to participate in the three events in the country, starting with the India Open Super 500.

''It is a grade 1 pull, so six weeks I will be out of action, three weeks to get back on the court, three to get match fitness, so I am targeting March,'' he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022