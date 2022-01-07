Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool re-open training ground after COVID shutdown

The club's League Cup semi-final, first leg away to Arsenal was postponed on Thursday, but Sunday's FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury is expected to go ahead. "After consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground," a statement said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:59 IST
Soccer-Liverpool re-open training ground after COVID shutdown
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool say they have re-opened their training ground after it was closed this week following a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. The club's League Cup semi-final, first leg away to Arsenal was postponed on Thursday, but Sunday's FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury is expected to go ahead.

"After consultation with the relevant Public Health authority, operations have now resumed within the first-team set-up at the training ground," a statement said. With manager Juergen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders having tested positive for COVID-19, another assistant manager Peter Krawietz will prepare the team for the tie against Shrewsbury.

Klopp also missed last weekend's 2-2 draw at Chelsea but could be back at the helm for Sunday's game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022