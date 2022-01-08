Left Menu

Soccer-Italy considers new curbs on Serie A - sources

Italian authorities are considering fresh curbs on the top-flight Serie A soccer league, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday, amid growing worries over a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-01-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 01:18 IST
Soccer-Italy considers new curbs on Serie A - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian authorities are considering fresh curbs on the top-flight Serie A soccer league, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday, amid growing worries over a surge in COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Mario Draghi and soccer federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina discussed the issue on Friday, one of the sources said. Options on the table include playing behind closed doors or even a temporary suspension of the league.

The sources added that the government has invited the soccer authorities to make an autonomous decision, without ruling out a direct intervention. On Thursday, daily coronavirus cases hit a fresh record of 219,441 in Italy amid rising hospitalisations. Infections were sharply down on Friday reflecting a far lower number of tests.

Late in December, the Italian government cut capacity for open-air sports events from 75% to 50% and recently several matches have not been played due to growing infections among players. In a statement issued after an assembly held in the afternoon, Serie A clubs said they were "firmly confident" that it would be possible to carry on with the league.

A meeting involving ministers and sports authorities on the issue is expected to take place next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022