France to stage the 2025 Rugby League World Cup

France has been awarded the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.The French Rugby League Federation on Friday announced a news conference in Paris to reveal details. It staged the tournament once more in 1972.England hosts the next World Cup at the end of this year, postponed for 12 months because of the pandemic.

The French Rugby League Federation on Friday announced a news conference in Paris to reveal details. The conference will be opened by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The 2025 World Cup was originally awarded to the United States in 2016 but that plan was scrapped in 2018 because of financial concerns.

France made its official bid for the World Cup last July.

France initiated the World Cup and was the first host in 1954. It staged the tournament once more in 1972.

England hosts the next World Cup at the end of this year, postponed for 12 months because of the pandemic.

