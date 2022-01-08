People don't realise but having good diet, helps you mentally: Ashalata Devi

India women's football team captain Ashalata Devi said that having a good balanced diet not only helps physically but also mentally. Being in a training camp for six months ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, the Indian Women's Team has its meals and dietary supplements closely monitored by the support staff, with the menu being set as per the training schedule and its requirements. While these may turn out to be restrictions for some, it has turned out to be a boon for the players.

"It's not something that people realise often, but when you are on a good diet, it helps with you mentally as well. You feel good both physically and mentally when you train well, and have good food to supplement it to help you keep strong for all the physical exertions. It has a big impact," said Ashalata Devi as per an official AIFF release. "We have made so many sacrifices over the last 2-3 years, as a lot has changed in terms of what we eat and what we avoid. I think we used to have more cheat days before. Now, we even eat healthy on many of the cheat days, because we know that the next day at training, we will have to get back to the same level," she added.

Veteran midfielder Kamala Devi is someone who has put off having her favourite Manipuri dish Hirumba (an assortment of vegetables) till after the Asian Cup. "Yes, Hirumba is my favourite dish, but I've barely had that in the last few months. The last time I had it was right after returning from our tour to Brazil, on one of the cheat days. Now I'll probably have my next Hirumba after the Asian Cup," Kamala Devi informed.

AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will take place from January 20 to February 6. (ANI)

