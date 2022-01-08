Left Menu

Soccer-Piatek returns to Italy as Fiorentina sign Hertha Berlin striker on loan

The move marks a return to Serie A for the 26-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 55 games in the Italian top-flight during spells at Genoa and AC Milan between July 2018 and January 2020. Piatek will wear the number 19 shirt in Florence, Fiorentina said in a statement.

Fiorentina have signed Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan from Hertha Berlin with the option to buy, the Italian club announced on Saturday. The move marks a return to Serie A for the 26-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 55 games in the Italian top-flight during spells at Genoa and AC Milan between July 2018 and January 2020.

Piatek will wear the number 19 shirt in Florence, Fiorentina said in a statement. Capped 21 times for Poland, Piatek has struggled to make an impact in Germany this season, scoring one goal in nine Bundesliga appearances.

