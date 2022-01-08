Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech foreign ministry says
Updated: 08-01-2022
Czech women's tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday after complications with visas, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.
Voracova this week joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention in a furore over the handling of the nation's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.
