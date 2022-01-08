Left Menu

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech foreign ministry says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:28 IST
Voracova this week joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention in a furore over the handling of the nation's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Czech women's tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday after complications with visas, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

Voracova this week joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention in a furore over the handling of the nation's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

