Left Menu

Soccer-Freiburg squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Arminia

Lasme then battled his way into the box but was dragged wide towards the goal line before threading a low shot past his marker and keeper Benjamin Uphoff for the equaliser. Freiburg drop to fourth on 30 points, one behind Hoffenheim who went up to third place with a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Reuters | Freiburg | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:06 IST
Soccer-Freiburg squander two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Arminia
Freiburg went in front when Janik Haberer drilled in a volley in the sixth minute. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Freiburg squandered a two-goal lead and conceded an 87th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with visitors Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and drop to fourth place as the Bundesliga resumed after a three-week winter break. Bryan Lasme slotted in from a difficult angle three minutes from the end to snatch a point for the visitors, who had cut the deficit on the hour.

Freiburg went in front when Janik Haberer drilled in a volley in the sixth minute. The hosts hit the crossbar a little later and were denied repeatedly by Arminia keeper Stefan Ortega, whose superb saves kept the visitors in the game. But he could do nothing when Jeong Woo-yeong headed in from eight metres out to give Freiburg a two-goal cushion.

Arminia top scorer Masaya Okugawa pulled back a goal with a fluttering shot from outside the box. It was the Japanese midfielder's sixth goal of the campaign and he has now scored in the last three league matches. Lasme then battled his way into the box but was dragged wide towards the goal line before threading a low shot past his marker and keeper Benjamin Uphoff for the equaliser.

Freiburg drop to fourth on 30 points, one behind Hoffenheim who went up to third place with a 3-1 win over Augsburg. Bayern Munich lead the title race with 43 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022