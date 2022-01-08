Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Czech player Voracova says detention felt like action film -paper

Detention felt like being in an action movie for Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, but the worst feeling came when she learned her visa would be cancelled ahead of the Australian Open, she told Czech media. Voracova this week joined men's number one Novak Djokovic https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/djokovic-faces-third-day-australian-migrant-detention-covid-vaccine-furore-2022-01-08 in Australian immigration detention https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/australia-border-force-cancel-czech-player-voracovas-visa-report-2022-01-07 in a furore over the handling of the nation's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

Djokovic argues he had Australia green light because of recent COVID infection

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said in a legal challenge on Saturday to being refused entry to Australia that he had been given medical exemption from vaccination against COVID-19 because he had contracted the illness last month. In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Monday over his visa cancellation Djokovic said he had received the exemption from tournament organiser Tennis Australia, with a follow-up letter from the Department of Home Affairs saying he was allowed into the country.

NBA roundup: Bulls take down Wizards for 9th straight win

Zach LaVine's game-high 27 points led six Chicago Bulls in double figures Friday night as they stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 130-122 defeat of the visiting Washington Wizards. Coby White came off the bench to score 21, while Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu each added 18 points. Nikola Vucevic stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and DeMar DeRozan contributed 15 points and eight assists.

Soccer-Messi continues COVID recovery, misses Lyon trip

Lionel Messi will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, the capital club said on Saturday. The Argentine forward is back in Paris from his home country after testing negative but has not been cleared to play.

Tennis-Canada seal ATP Cup final spot with doubles win over Russia

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied to victory in the deciding doubles rubber against defending champions Russia to fire Canada into their first ATP Cup final on Saturday. The Canadians beat the Russian pair of Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6 7-5 10-7 in a final set super tiebreaker to seal the tie 2-1 and set up a Sunday final in the $10 million team event against Spain.

Soccer-Napoli's Insigne agrees to join MLS side Toronto as a free agent

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join Toronto FC on a four-year deal after his contract with the Italian club expires in June, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Saturday. Insigne helped Italy win the European Championship in July and his signing represents a coup for the MLS team after several European clubs were linked with the 30-year-old striker, who has 114 goals and 95 assists for Napoli in all competitions.

Soccer-Turbulent Cup of Nations to finally get underway in Cameroon

After a turbulent build-up, and still under a cloud of doubt, the Africa Cup of Nations finals gets underway in Cameroon on Sunday but with the tournament’s long-term future in doubt. Africa’s support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to change the frequency of the World Cup to every two years threatens the Cup of Nations, which is already biennial.

Djokovic challenged officials on visa cancellation - court filing

Novak Djokovic's legal challenge to the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on arrival this week says a certified COVID-19 infection in December meant he qualified for a medical exemption to the county's vaccination requirements.A 35-page document lodged in the Federal Circuit and Family Court by his legal team on Saturday outlines the Serbian's case for challenging the visa cancellation which would prevent him from playing in the Australian Open. The challenge will be heard in court on Monday morning. The tennis world number one has been held in immigration detention in a hotel in Melbourne since Thursday morning after border officials rejected his claim for a medical exemption.

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech ministry says

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled.

Tennis-Nadal happy with 'positive attitude' on return from injury

Rafa Nadal said his game needed more consistency after his return from injury as the Spaniard reached the final of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Saturday, but added that he was delighted with the attitude he had shown this week. The 20-times major winner was made to toil by the aggressive Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in a 6-4 7-5 win nL1N2TO078 at the Rod Laver Arena that witnessed some heavy hitting from the baseline by both players.

