Soccer-Newcastle suffer blow with injured Wilson out for two months

Newcastle United will be without key striker Callum Wilson for eight weeks following a calf injury, manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday shortly after the struggling Premier League club were knocked out of the FA Cup. Newcastle are battling relegation in the English top flight, languishing second-from-bottom on 11 points after 19 matches, having won only once in all competitions this season.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 00:18 IST
Newcastle are battling relegation in the English top flight, languishing second-from-bottom on 11 points after 19 matches, having won only once in all competitions this season. The absence of Wilson, who picked up the injury in the 1-1 league draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/cavani-salvages-point-man-united-newcastle-2021-12-27 with Manchester United at home on Dec. 27, will be huge for the team as the 29-year-old is their top league scorer with six goals this season.

"(Wilson) had a scan yesterday because there was a slight doubt over his initial scan and so we needed to let it heal a little bit first," Howe told reporters after their 1-0 defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/newcastle-humiliated-by-cambridge-fa-cup-holders-leicester-through-2022-01-08 at home by third-tier Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round. Newcastle are already without midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) along with defenders Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis (both thigh) due to injuries.

They host 17th-placed Watford in a league game on Jan. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

