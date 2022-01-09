Left Menu

Tennis-Anisimova battles through injury to claim second WTA title

American Amanda Anisimova battled through injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 final and claim her second WTA title on Sunday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:14 IST
Tennis-Anisimova battles through injury to claim second WTA title
Amanda Anisimova Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

American Amanda Anisimova battled through injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 final and claim her second WTA title on Sunday. Anisimova, playing her first final since April 2019, needed three sets to beat 107th-ranked Sasnovich.

The Belarusian got off to a good start, breaking to take a 3-2 lead in the opening set, but Anisimova quickly raise her game, breaking back to level the set at 4-4 and then breaking again to take the first set 7-5. Sasnovich responded to going a set down with two early breaks in the second set to take a 3-0 lead.

Two games later, with the set at 4-1, Anisimova took a medical timeout for treatment on her left thigh, returning to the match with her leg heavily taped up. Visibly hampered by her injury, Anisimova was broken for a third time as Sasnovich took the second set 6-1 and leveled the match.

Sasnovich looked to have carried her momentum into the third set, as she held serve twice and broke to go 3-0 up, but Anisimova showed great resolve to fight back and break twice to wrap up the victory in two hours nine minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022