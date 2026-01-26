Amanda Anisimova Advances to Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova has progressed to her first Australian Open quarter-final following a hard-fought victory against China's Wang Xinyu on Monday. Anisimova, aiming for her maiden Grand Slam title, secured a 7-6(4) 6-4 win at Melbourne Park in a remarkable show of consistency, having not dropped a set this tournament.

Despite struggling initially and facing a robust challenge from Wang, bolstered by enthusiastic support from Chinese fans, Anisimova managed to clinch the first set in a tense tiebreaker. The American athlete praised the spirited atmosphere, emphasizing that the fans' loud cheering only added to the match's excitement.

After a medical timeout for Wang, Anisimova maintained her momentum, sealing the match with an exceptional seventh ace that ensured a U.S. presence in the tournament's final stages. With this victory, Anisimova readies to face compatriot Jessica Pegula in the next round.

