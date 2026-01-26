Anisimova Advances: American Quartet in Melbourne

Amanda Anisimova, the fourth seed, advanced to her first Australian Open quarter-final by defeating China's Wang Xinyu with a score of 7-6(4), 6-4 on Monday. The victory sets her up for a clash against fellow American Jessica Pegula.

The 24-year-old displayed impressive form throughout the tournament, aiming for her first major title after finishing as a runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2025. Despite initial struggles in the tight first set against Wang, Anisimova managed to secure the tiebreak.

Spurred by vocal fans, Wang initially put up a strong fight but was ultimately overcome by Anisimova's powerful play. With her victory sealed with a commanding ace, Anisimova joins three other American contenders in the final eight.

