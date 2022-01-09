Left Menu

Jurgen Klopp to take charge of Liverpool's FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury after recovering from COVID

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday, the Premier League confirmed on Sunday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 09-01-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 18:46 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday, the Premier League confirmed on Sunday. The manager will return to the touchline at Anfield after missing last weekend's draw at Chelsea due to isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

Klopp has now resumed duties and will lead the Reds into today's meeting with the League One club. Pepijn Lijnders will be absent from the bench as he continues his own stint in isolation after registering a positive test last week.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Woltman make their first senior starts for Liverpool in this afternoon's FA Cup third-round tie with Shrewsbury Town. The Academy pair join Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton in a much-changed Reds line-up at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk captains the team, while Andy Robertson returns after suspension. Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly after last weekend's draw at Chelsea. He is expected to available to resume training in the coming days.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Morton, Dixon-Bonner, Gordon, Jones, Woltman. Subs: Adrian, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Mabaya, Norris, Balagizi, Frauendorf. (ANI)

