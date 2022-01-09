Left Menu

Soccer-Jadson's late strike sees Shandong complete domestic double

Shandong Taishan handed Shanghai Port a 1-0 defeat in Chengdu on Sunday evening to win the Chinese FA Cup and complete a league and cup double for the first time since 2006.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:52 IST
Shandong Taishan handed Shanghai Port a 1-0 defeat in Chengdu on Sunday evening to win the Chinese FA Cup and complete a league and cup double for the first time since 2006. Jadson's strike eight minutes from time earned Hao Wei's side the win as Shandong became the first club since Guangzhou Evergrande in 2016 to win both the Chinese Super League and the FA Cup.

Shandong followed up their first league win since 2010 by claiming the FA Cup for the second season in a row. Victory came after Zheng Zheng's free kick from distance thumped against the crossbar and fell into the path of the advancing Jadson, whose right-foot drive flew into the top corner.

Both Shandong and Shanghai had already qualified for the 2022 edition of the Asian Champions League. The pair will be joined in the continental championship by two-time Asian champions Guangzhou and Changchun Yatai, who finished fourth in the league but qualify due to Shandong's FA Cup win.

