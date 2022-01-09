It was a lot of fun: Cummins on draw against England in Sydney

Left Menu

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:24 IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins had no regrets about falling one wicket short of a 4-0 lead in the Ashes, admitting he found a tense draw in Sydney ''a lot of fun''.

Cummins was denied victory for the first time since taking over as skipper at the start of the series, but only by the slenderest of margins.

Hunting 10 English wickets on day five at the SCG, he saw his team take nine before number 11 James Anderson negotiated the final over of the match to claim a share of the spoils.

England were second best by a distance, never even contemplating a dart at the winning target of 388 and finishing 118 short, but Cummins was not in the market for recriminations.

One possible slight on Cummins' largely impressive leadership was the timing of his declaration on the fourth evening.

He allowed the lead to stretch well beyond what England might realistically have chased down despite an uncertain weather forecast that threatened to take further time out of the game.

In the end, only seven overs were lost to rain on day five but bad light did mean he was unable to bowl pace for the final three overs.

