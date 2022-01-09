The following are the top/expected stories at 2135 hours: EXPECTED STORY: *Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD TRAINING Kohli hits nets, could return for decisive third Test against SA (Eds: Adds Virat Kohli batting at nets) Cape Town, Jan 9 (PTI) India Test captain Virat Kohli hit the nets on Sunday and if his cover drives and off drives were any indication, he could return for the decisive third match against South Africa after missing the second game due to a back spasm.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Bopanna and Ramkumar win Adelaide International with upset win over top seeds Adelaide, Jan 9 (PTI) Teaming up for the first-time on the ATP Tour, India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the Adelaide International doubles trophy with a hard-fought 7-6 (6) 6-1 win over top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo here on Sunday.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND All eyes on Yuki, Ramkumar at Australian Open qualifiers Melbourne, Jan 9 (PTI) India will keenly watch Yuki Bhambri's progress after his return to competitive tennis at the Australian Open Qualifiers while compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan will enter the competition after a confidence-boosting maiden title triumph on the ATP Tour.

SPO-BAD-VIRUS-PRANEETH-LD WITHDRAWAL Praneeth withdraws from India Open after testing positive for COVID-19 (Eds: Updates with additional BAI quote) New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth, who won the 2019 World Championships bronze medal, on Sunday pulled out of the season-opening India Open Super 500 tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

SPO-BAD-SEN-INTERVIEW Lakshya Sen eyeing maiden title on India Open debut By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen says he will look to build on his rich vein of form and return with a maiden title when he begins the new season with a debut appearance at the India Open Super 500 here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-OPEN-SEEDINGS Srikanth, Sindhu get top billing as India Open returns after two-years hiatus New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Former champions Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu of India have been given the top billing in the men's and women's sections, respectively, as the Yonex-Sunrise India Open badminton returns after two-years hiatus.

SPO-CRI-SLC To stem exodus, SLC issues new guidelines for retiring players Colombo, Jan 9 (PTI) Sri Lankan players who are intending to quit international cricket will need to give three months' notice period and wait for six-months post retirement to obtain NOC for playing in franchise-based T20 leagues.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAI-BENGALURU Mumbai aim to snap winless run, consolidate lead at top Margao, Jan 9 (PTI) League leaders Mumbai City FC will look to snap a four-game winless run and consolidate their place at the top of the points table when they take on Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match, here on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-CHHIBBER Exposure trips to Brazil, Sweden was a big learning curve before Asian Cup: Dalima Chhibber New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The experience gained from undertaking tournament-cum-exposure trips to places like Brazil and Sweden could stand the Indian team in good stead when it competes in the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, feels wing back Dalima Chhibber.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL Puneri Paltan decimate defending champions Bengal Warriors 39-27 Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Raider Aslam Inamdar emerged star performer for Puneri Paltan as they beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 39-27 in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL-PREVIEWS Thalaivas face Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC hope to maintain unbeaten run Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Thalaivas will take on in-form Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

