Tottenham's Kane, Lucas and Winks prevent an FA Cup shock by Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.

Anthony O'Connor's first-half goal had the League One side - 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder - dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs' blushes.

After Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, angered the home fans by taking an age to leave the field when being substituted - surely a terminal act in the Frenchman's underwhelming stay in north London - quickfire goals from Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane sent Antonio Conte's side through to round four.

But Conte will have had his assertions that the majority of his squad are not good enough to compete for the major honours confirmed in a sub-standard display and Ndombele might not be the only one considered to be at the end of the road.

