Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw

Following is the draw for the FA Cup fourth round made on Sunday: Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers Cambridge United v Luton Town

Southampton v Coventry City Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle

Everton v Brentford Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United

Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool v Cardiff City Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City Manchester City v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City All games to played between Feb.4 and Feb. 7.

