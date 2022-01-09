Soccer-FA Cup fourth round draw
Following is the draw for the FA Cup fourth round made on Sunday: Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
Bournemouth v Boreham Wood Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers Cambridge United v Luton Town
Southampton v Coventry City Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
Everton v Brentford Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool v Cardiff City Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City Manchester City v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City All games to played between Feb.4 and Feb. 7.
(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
