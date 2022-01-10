Soccer-Leicester's trip to Everton postponed due to depleted squad
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 00:56 IST
Leicester City's Premier League match at Everton on Tuesday has been postponed because they have a depleted squad due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, the league announced on Sunday.
It is the 19th Premier League match to be postponed this season.
